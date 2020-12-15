Best Red Lipsticks

Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.

Red lipstick is the classic of all classic beauty looks, and it also happens to be accessible at every price point. While a bold lip might not be your vibe if you're wearing a face mask, there are still plenty of occasions to rock one this season: Work meetings, Zoom holiday parties, or my personal favorite, just for fun if you're staying at home with no plans at all.

We combed the internet for the most beloved red lipsticks with real-person reviews to back them up. From velvety matte to mirror-like gloss, you'll find every finish and texture to live out your red lip fantasy for under $15, ahead.

NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream

The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars and 11,488 reviews on Ulta Beauty

Red Lip Stans Say: "The formula is like a mousse at first but eventually dries down to a comfortable matte. Lasts for a long time. The colors are so pretty and there are so many to choose from!" — Rose, Ulta Beauty Reviewer

NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream, $, available at Ulta Beauty

L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lip Colour

The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars and 439 reviews on Amazon

Red Lip Stans Say: "Love this color. It's not an orange-red but a true Christmas cherry red. I had been searching at three or four different stores and they all were out of this fabulous color! Thanks Amazon prime – I'll be ready for the mistletoe (big LOL!)" — Debbie S., Amazon Reviewer

L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Lipcolour, British Red, $, available at Amazon

The Lip Bar Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick

The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 229 reviews on Target

Red Lip Stans Say: "Love love love the lip bar! I'm so obsessed with Bawse lady, Rebel, and Savage! Plus, TLB is Black-owned which is a huge plus. Will be buying again!!" — Amochi, Target Reviewer

The Lip Bar Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick, $, available at Target

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Lip Color

The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars and 5,038 reviews on Ulta Beauty

Red Lip Stans Say: "This is SUCH a good find. I have tried on probably 20 different liquid lipsticks ranging from $9-35, and THIS is the one I didn't return. I'm talking KVD, Anastasia, Too Faced, Mac… Don't get me wrong, they were all great in their own ways, but always had something missing (either smudged or didn't last or couldn't find my shade). These LAST through eating, drinking, and wearing masks!" — TyTy, Ulta Beauty Reviewer

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Lip Color, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Milani Color Statement Lipstick

The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 949 reviews on Target

Red Lip Stans Say: "This is one of my favorite products. The color is amazing, and gets tons of compliments. The lipstick is thick and creamy and the color is true." — Spring, Target Reviewer

Milani Color Statement Lipstick, $, available at Target

