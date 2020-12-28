From SNL To The Oscars Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet wasn't always the dapper fashion boy he is today. We all saw the math rap video from his days at LaGuardia High. Then there was the time he wore constellation pants — paired with a very sad gray T-shirt — to the "Nymphomaniac: Volume I" screening at MoMA. But somewhere between his introduction to Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino in 2013 and the film's release in 2017, Chalamet's sense of style developed in a major way.

After the film went from independent flick to international success (all thanks to the peach), the 25-year-old actor (happy birthday, Timothée!) followed suit. He started wearing custom Gucci knitwear to screenings, showing up on the cover of GQ in $3,000 Saint Laurent bomber jackets, and wearing women's suits courtesy of Stella McCartney to premieres. Let's not even get into the Louis Vuitton sequined harness he wore to the 2019 Golden Globes. Now, that's how an Oscar-nominated actor dresses.

In honor of his 25th birthday, we're shouting out all of the Dune star's best looks, from his Gucci-clad impersonation of Harry Styles on SNL to his monochrome Prada set from the 2020 Oscars.

Prada

Timothée Chalamet dressed as a Christmas ornament is the one and only gift on our holiday wish lists. Photo: LRNYC/MEGA/GC Images.

Gucci

Timothée Chalamet dressed as Harry Styles in head-to-toe Gucci — including an eyelet collar — was a 2020 highlight. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/Getty Images.

Stella McCartney

The only thing better than Timothée in a Stella McCartney suit is Timothée in a Stella McCartney suit with a fan-made T-shirt underneath. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.

Alexander McQueen

No one does a white T-shirt and jeans quite like Timothée Chalamet.Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images.

Prada

It's the vintage Cartier brooch for us. Photo: P. Lehman/Barcroft Media/Getty Images.

