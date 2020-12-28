Best End-Of-Year Home Deals

It's nearing the end of a turbulent year and we'll be continuing on with our couch-to-kitchen-to-bed-and-repeat existence — which will only make all of those after-Christmas markdowns on the home front even more enticing. With deals rolling out on everything from organizational must-haves to big-ticket furniture buys and more scores to elevate our inside spaces, we combed through the already-live lot of them to pull out only the most unmissable Boxing Day sales.
If you're looking to save big after the holiday season splurge, bookmark this page (they'll be more to come!) and keep scrolling on to discover the promos we've plucked out from every expanse of R29 reader-favorite retailers — including DTC cookware brands, premium gadgets, and mood-boosting decor that packs a stay-at-home punch.
Wayfair
Deal: Up to 60% off with free shipping on orders over $35
Promo Code: No code needed
Dates: Now – December 26
Shop Wayfair
Mercer41 Erasmus Side Chair, $, available at Wayfair
Coyuchi
Deal: Enjoy an extra 40% off clearance. Free shipping when you purchase $300 or more.
Promo Code: No code needed
Dates: Limited time
Shop Coyuchi
Coyuchi 300 Thread Count Organic Percale Sheets, $, available at Coyuchi
Our Place
Deal: 20% off sitewide
Promo Code: BYE2020
Dates: Limited time
Shop Our Place
Our Place Always Pan, $, available at Our Place
Boll & Branch
Deal: Take an extra 15% off sale.
Promo Code: EXTRA15
Dates: Now – December 27
Shop Boll & Branch
Boll & Branch Ivory Signature Hemmed Sheet Set, $, available at Boll & Branch
