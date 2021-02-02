Hailey Bieber’s Latest Look

Last week, Hailey Bieber was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a cream-colored, menswear-inspired coat and slouchy, white sweatpants. And while our sweatpants are typically reserved for working from home or weekend days spent channel surfing on the sofa, Bieber’s Balenciaga look has us convinced that the indoor wardrobe staple can be elevated to outdoor status with the right jewelry and a statement coat.

Checking off the first on the list, Bieber wore three different pairs of earrings: chunky huggies from Jennifer Fisher, as well as pavé hoops and a diamond letter hoop earring with the letter “B” on it by Jacquie Aiche. While her jewelry is on the pricier side, brands like BaubleBar and Shashi both sell similar styles that will more than do the trick for a fraction of the price.

Her coat, a product of Balenciaga’s spring ‘21 collection that features long, rolled up sleeves and boxy shoulders, is similarly easy to mimic on a budget. (Fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid recently wore an oversized, plaid coat from Mango that is still available and costs $150.) Pair with your trusty sweats — we love pairs from Hanes or Pangaia — a pair of sneakers — Bieber’s are Nike Air Force 1s — and some dark sunglasses — in Bieber’s case, Ray-Ban Wayfarers — and you’ll be at risk of getting tailed by Bieber’s paparazzi in no time.

Other celebrities have also taken to styling up their sweatpants for outdoor occasions. In September, Katie Holmes chose an unlikely pairing of knit Mango joggers with a plaid Frame blazer to stroll through New York City. The very next day, Tracee Ellis Ross dressed up her blue Pangaia sweatsuit with a pair of braided heels from Bottega Veneta. Model Paloma Elsesser chose to add gold hoops and Gucci clogs to her crewneck-and-sweatpants duo in April, while J.Lo donned her sweats with a Dior bucket hat, a corduroy puffer, and hoops in December.

All that’s to say, after almost a year spent in and out of lockdown as a result of the pandemic, we wouldn’t hesitate to wear our sweats anywhere — that is, only when coupled with the right accessories and a really good coat a la Bieber.

