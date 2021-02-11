No Sympathy Here For Gorilla Glue Girl

We felt sorry for the TikTok celeb Tessica Brown who sprayed her hair with Gorilla Glue when she ran out of hairspray. Her hair is hard as a rock and we can’t imagine WHAT her scalp feels like, but she’s tried everything – including a trip to the ER. The Gorilla Glue company’s suggestions (rubbing alcohol) didn’t work and the glue hasn’t budged. She set up a GoFundMe to pay her hospital bill and sympathetic people donated over $12,000. But that wasn’t enough. Tessica decided to hire a lawyer and SUE the Gorilla Glue company and blame THEM for her own stupid actions. THAT’S when we STOPPED feeling sorry for her…

