Bradley Cooper Multi-tasking When Time Permits

Only during a pandemic could one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood walk down the street in New York, attempting to eat Chinese food while carrying his little girl, and NOT be noticed by passers-by. Bradley Cooper is thoroughly enjoying the anonymity provided by masks, as he proceeds to pick up his daughter Lea from pre-school. He also has a little more time on his hands- he finished filming his psychological thriller Nightmare Alley, but it won’t be released until December 2021. In April, he starts filming Maestro about the complicated and somewhat tragic marriage of composer Leonard Bernstein, and he will be swamped- directing, starring, producing – and he co-wrote it.

