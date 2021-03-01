Helena Christensen’s Chip Off The Old Block

Another model mother with a lookalike son! Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damien is a dead ringer for his mom and has her long hair. We posted a topless photo of him and Google Ads forced us to take it down. Apparently their robots mistook him for a female and thought the pic was too racy! Above, 90’s supermodel Helena Christensen posted this photo of her 21 year old lookalike son with Norman Reedus. Mingus DOES have his mom’s exotically attractive face in this photo (with photographer Cass Bird in the middle.) To no one’s surprise, Mingus Reedus is already a successful runway model himself.

