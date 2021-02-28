Aamir Khan praises the cast and crew of Rahul Jain’s song ‘Fidaai’ featuring Elli AvrRam and Salman Yusuff Khan

As the love season comes to an end but it has surely ended with a hit sound track one couldn’t miss. It is nothing than Rahul Jain’s recent release ‘Fidaai’. A song which fuses music, love, passion and dance together in a magical way.

‘Fidaai’ is not only ringing the loudest making records on the internet but also it has made the fans go head over heels. So much so that it did ring a bell in b’town with Mr perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir Khan himself lauding the song by tweeting, “What an outstanding video and a beautiful song! Elli Avram is out of this world! Matched beautifully by Salman Yusuf Khan. The choreography and director of Saurabh Prajapati are so evocative. Rahul Jain has brought to life his own beautiful composition and the wonderful lyrics of Amit Lakhani. Thank you to the entire team of Fidaai!

Love.

a.”

.@ElliAvrRam @SalmanYKhan #Fidaai https://t.co/MxH9GiRVOz pic.twitter.com/ZIsrMVK73C

— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 27, 2021

Fidaai stars Elli AvrRam and Salman Yusuf Khan, directed by Saurabh Prajapati, sung and composed by Rahul Jain. The song was released on 25th February.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan to shoot the final schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha in Kargil between May and June

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results