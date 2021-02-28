Netizens find a doppelganger of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Pakistan’s beauty blogger Aamna Imran

Netizens have once again found a doppelganger of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Earlier, in 2005 during the release of the film Lucky: No Time For Love, the lead actress Sneha Ullal was in the news for her striking resemblance to the former Miss World. This time netizens have discovered a doppelganger living in the neighbouring country.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Aamna Imran ???? (@aamna_imrann)
In most pictures of Aamna, people have commented that she looks exactly like Aishwarya Rai, especially her eyes. In one of her posts, Aamna can be seen lip-syncing to the song ‘Aankhein Khuli’ from the 2000 film Mohabbatein which starred Aishwarya in the lead along with Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Aamna Imran ???? (@aamna_imrann)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Aamna Imran ???? (@aamna_imrann)
ALSO READ: “Family busy on sets,” says Amitabh Bachchan as Jaya, Aishwarya, and Abhishek start new projects
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply