Sara Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu’s latest pictures is all about sisterhood

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan shares a close bond with her siblings including cousin Inaaya, who is the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Recently, Sara shared a couple of adorable pictures with her little sister in which the two are all smiles.

In the picture, the girls look adorable with the two seen hugging each other . Sara is seen in an olive green off shoulder attire. Inaaya, on the other hand, looked pretty in a frock.

Sharing the pictures, Sara wrote, "Sister to sister we will always be, a couple of nuts off the family tree"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara had visited Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence two days back to meet the new member of the family. Post this, she flew to Rajasthan with her mother Amrita Singh to visit the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in the film Atrangi Re which is scheduled to be released on August 6. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh visit Ajmer Sharif, actress says ‘Jumma Mubarak’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results