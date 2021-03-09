Sacha Baron Cohen Tidies Up The Oval Office

Fell in love with this photo of Sacha Baron Cohen cleaning up the White House in Vanity Fair’s 27th annual Hollywood issue. It’s award season and the publication is celebrating ten actors, directors, and producers who made a splash during the pandemic. Cohen successfully filmed his Borat 2 movie under challenging pandemic circumstances and it won him a Golden Globe. He takes delight in making fun of American politics.

Conceptual artists Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari created this picture for Vanity Fair.

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results