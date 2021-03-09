Lady Gaga: A New York Italian Girl’s Dream Comes True

Lady Gaga’s dreams must have come true when she was cast in this Gucci movie, now filming in Italy. First of all, the character she plays, Patrizia Reggiani, the Italian socialite who married and later murdered Maurizio Gucci, is QUITE an eccentric. Patrizia was known to shop the fanciest neighborhood in Milan loaded with gaudy jewelry, movie star sunglasses, with a pet Macaw perched on her shoulder. She was described as having a “strong personality” and meddled relentlessly in her husband’s business. When he left her for another woman, she threatened to kill him several times, and finally hired a hitman to do it in 1995. Three hours after the shooting she had the girlfriend booted out of Maurizio’s house. She swears she’s innocent, but was convicted of the crime and is already out on parole, complaining that she has to shop at Zara now because she has no money. It all went to Maurizio’s children. Costarring in the film are Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, and Al Pacino as other Guccis. Above, 5’1″ Lady Gaga (in white fur hat) and the ill-fated Mauricio (played by 6’2″ Adam Driver in white turtleneck) were filmed skiing in the Italian Alps in happier days.

