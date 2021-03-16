Beyonce Obeys The Rules

Beyonce walked out of a Grammys after-party in Santa Monica with Jay Z looking majestic in her silver metallic gown and quite happy until she saw the fans and paparazzi. Oops! Suddenly she realized that her silver veil face covering was NOT enough – she should be wearing a mask! She certainly didn’t want to be accused of being an anti-masker, so she stopped dead in her tracks and covered her mouth until a friend could hand her a black mask.

