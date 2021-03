Believe it or not, Armie Hammer even involved his family’s adorable Welsh Terrier, Archie, in his freakish cutting fantasies. He confessed to a girlfriend that he tormented the mild-mannered dog into biting him and then displayed the stitched up bite wound on social media. The girlfriend said he threatened to strangle the dog. He obviously didn’t mean it because he was seen walking Archie not long after. But still…

Photo: Instagram

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results