Olivia Rodrigo Just Spilled All On A Secret New Glossier Product

In the latest Vogue Beauty Secrets video, “Driver’s License” singer Olivia Rodrigo takes us through her everyday makeup routine. The 10-minute tutorial, sponsored by Glossier, moves from gua-sha massage to styling her curtain bangs with dry shampoo. But in the middle of the video, Rodrigo casually drops the news of an upcoming, previously unannounced Glossier launch — which has fans very excited.

The singer starts off by going over her skin-care routine, starting with the Epionce Milky Lotion Cleanser. “I think less is more with skin care a lot of the time,” Rodrigo explains as she ties up her hair. Next, she uses a serum by The Ordinary before breaking out her gua sha, adding that she often likes to use it in the evening because she finds the process so relaxing. Rodrigo does a quick lip scrub and tops it all off with some Burt’s Bees chapstick followed by First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Tinted Moisturizer, rubbing it all over her face with her fingers.

Rodrigo adds that she considers her getting-ready routine a ritual. “Self-care has become super important to me lately,” she says. “Doing your makeup, or doing your skin care, or you’re taking a shower and taking care of your hair or whatever. You’re not on your phone, and you’re by yourself, and you can kind of really recharge. That’s really important to me. I love alone time. I’m very much an introvert. And so doing stuff like that really helps energize me for whatever I’m doing in my work or my life.”

Next, Rodrigo breaks out the makeup, and her favorite Glossier products. She starts off with the Stretch Concealer, tapping a bit under her eyes and on any spots. “I’m obsessed with this stuff, goes on like butter,” she says. Rodrigo follows this up with a bronzer, blush, and highlighter. She lightly fills in her brows with an Anastasia Beverly Hills brow pencil followed by Glossier Boy Brow in Clear. Next, she uses Glossier Pro Tip Liquid Eyeliner. “Eyeliners are sisters, not twins,” she jokes. Rodrigo finishes off her eyes with a quick coat of mascara before the pièce de résistance and the latest Glossier drop: the Ultralip.

The unreleased Glossier lipstick is marketed as “a hydrating lip color” that’s as buildable as a lip tint, with the sheen of a gloss, but moisturizing like a balm. Rodrigo uses the shade Ember, but Glossier is releasing a total of nine colors. No official release date has been announced, but you can sign up for the waitlist in the meantime to be the first to know.

