Chunky Sandals Are Back

It’s no secret that the minimal flat soles of yester-season have given way to shoes that boast some serious chonk. Last fall, we watched readers up gobble up sky-high stacked boots; spring brought us a crop of loveable lug-soled loafers. Now that summer is just around the corner, we’re looking for barely-there footwear — but, we still want the height and heft of the rugged clomp-ish footwear that we’ve grown accustomed to. Enter: the chunky sandal.
Make no mistake, we’re still talking sandals in all of their foot-baring glory but with a bottom half that looks like it could hit the hiking trail without missing a beat. Whether you want something you can simply slide on to your foot or a strappy, buckled affair, the internet is simply crawling — or should we say stomping? — with boosted, shock-absorbing soles that have assumed sandal form. Ahead, find the pair that will elevate your summer style.
Prada Monolith Lug Sole Sandal
Shop sandals at Nordstrom
Prada Woven Slingback Platform Sandal, $, available at Nordstrom
Ecco Chunky Sport Sandal
Shop Ecco
Ecco Chunky Sport Sandal, $, available at Amazon
Bershka Jelly Slide Sandal
Shop sandals at ASOS
Bershka Jelly Slide Sandal, $, available at ASOS
Zou Xou Pileta Sport Sandals
Shop Zou Xou on Etsy
Zou Xou Pileta Sport Slide, $, available at Etsy
