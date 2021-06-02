Marla Maples: Everybody’s Moving To Miami!

Marla Maples, 57, recently moved from New York to Florida to be closer to her unfortunately named daughter Tiffany Trump, 27, and posted this photo of them together enjoying the Miami sunset. Tiffany got her law degree from Georgetown U, and she and her fiancee Michael Boulos recently moved to Miami (to be near the rest of her family?) Boulos grew up in Nigeria where his father is a mega-millionaire with multiple businesses. It’s easy to see why Donald Trump fell for the beautiful Marla Maples (they divorced in 1999 and she got NO alimony!) and rather surprising that SHE is still single…

