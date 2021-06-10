Alicia Keys Says This Is Her Biggest Tip For Glowing Skin

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: In this image released on May 23, Alicia Keys poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

Your skin’s glow is not a single-factor equation. Yes, a good product routine — one that includes gentle exfoliation and ample hydration — is part of it. But for the perpetually-radiant Alicia Keys, glow is about mindfulness more than anything else — it’s an aura.

Tuning into the energy and ritual that coincides with skin-care inspired Keys to create her own label, Keys Soulcare. Each product comes with a positive affirmation meant to be spoken as you wash your face with the Golden Cleanser or spritz your skin with the Aura Mist.

More than just a facial exercise, however, Keys brings the same ritual into her body-care routine, from cleansing in the shower to rubbing oil on afterward. “You can’t believe how powerful words are,” Keys explains to me during a recent Zoom interview. Fittingly, the musician and brand founder recently expanded Keys Soulcare into body products, adding three to her line — a Body + Hand Wash, Rich Nourishing Body Cream, and Sacred Body Oil — all of which include self-love, body-positive affirmations from Keys herself.

“I think so many of us feel a certain way about our body and even our experience in our body,” Keys says of the importance of speaking the Soulcare affirmations when using the products. “So I love that with the Hand + Body Wash, for example, the mantra is ‘I love myself as I am.’ I mean, rub that on your body, think of that, and I feel like it changes everything for the day.”

Not only do the product affirmations serve as daily reminders to love on yourself, but they’re also meant to create good energy in and around you. Keys says that in her own life, the spoken ritual leaves her feeling energized, positively charged, and yes — glowy. “For me, I’ve realized that the glow is about what’s surrounding you, what energy you’re holding and keeping, what people are around you; When my skin was not good, it’s because the energy around me was not good. That’s why Keys Soulcare is all about creating the good energy that we all need.”

