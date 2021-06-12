Lil Nas X Is Confident This Is Just The Beginning

Coming out of the closet has to be the smartest thing Lil Nas X ever did, because he’s been having nothing but fun ever since! His huge hit Old Town Road also did him a lot of good. This is a guy who disappointed his parents by dropping out of college to get into the music business, and ONE Year later at the age of 20 he signed a record deal with Columbia! We didn’t realize his clever creation of a TikTok meme had a lot to do with his song’s success. Now 22, Nas X has already bought a 2.3 million dollar house in Sherman Oaks – he optimistically says “This is just the FIRST house – the NEXT one I’ll create myself!” Meanwhile he has fun wherever he goes – fans were screaming when he showed off his abs on his way into a party the other night.

