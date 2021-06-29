Cardi B Revealed Her Pregnancy In This Season’s Top Fashion Trend

No one does a pregnancy announcement quite like Cardi B. On Sunday, the “WAP” rapper revealed that she and her husband Offset were expecting baby number two, first on Instagram, and then later, on-stage at the BET Awards, where she wore a crystal-covered bodysuit with a belly-baring cut-out (casual) for a surprise performance with Migos. For the momentous occasion, the mom-to-be and her longtime stylist Kollin Carter collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana to create the custom performance look, which also included matching leggings and heels (despite the brand’s history of racially insensitive comments and campaigns that’s led to boycotts over the last three years, Dolce & Gabbana is still one of this award season’s most-worn labels. Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, and Angela Bassett have all worn Dolce & Gabbana this year).

The cut-out trend has become a mainstay on the red carpet during this year’s award season. At the Oscars, Zendaya, Carey Mulligan, Andra Day, and more Hollywood starlets gave the peek-a-boo look their stamps of approval. Cut-outs then went on to make appearances on Megan Fox and SZA at the Billboard Music Awards and Megan Thee Stallion at the iHeartRadio Awards. At the BET Awards, Cardi B was one of a host of cut-out-wearing celebrities in attendance, with highlights including Zendaya’s ab-baring vintage Versace dress (as seen on Beyoncé in 2003) and Chloe Bailey’s Valentino naked dress. Even with all that to contend with, though, Cardi B’s ensemble-turned-baby-announcement still managed to take the cake.

Following her performance, Cardi B returned to Instagram for more pregnancy looks. There, she posted a photo of her and Offset with the caption, “We listened to each other, communicated, prayed, and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy, but we are ready and so happy!” In another photo, Cardi B can be seen posing with her daughter Kulture, both wearing custom white Jolleson headpieces and matching custom gowns by Baba Jagne. “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart,” she captioned the photo. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

