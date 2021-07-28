Wentworth Miller: Very High On The Spectrum

Couldn’t resist pulling out this old photo of me and Wentworth Miller – taken around 2006 or 7, when I pounced on him outside the Arclight Theater in Hollywood. He could NOT have been sweeter or more accommodating- even to a tabloid journalist! Back when Prison Break was on the air they filmed close to Larchmont Village (where I live) and he patronized the shops there. Every shopkeeper told me how smart and well-mannered he was – they had nothing but nice things to say about him. His announcement today that he is autistic will no doubt create a great deal of favorable interest in the complicated condition. There are many degrees of autism (Wentworth graduated from Princeton!) and a lot of people high on the spectrum are never diagnosed. Wentworth did the world a favor…

Photo: Janet’s archives

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results