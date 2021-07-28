Jim Carrey: Ditch The Grey Beard And Watch Your Luck Change!

Just as we were thinking “Whatever happened to Jim Carrey?” he happened to post this photo on Instagram which answered all our questions. WHY he posted this is unknown but we assume it’s a recent picture. The last time we saw Jim on TV (or anywhere) was Dec, 2019, when he appeared on Saturday Night Live imitating Joe Biden. After that, Alex Moffat took over the job. Around that time Carrey and his girlfriend, actress Ginger Gonzaga, also ended their relationship. Maybe that’s when Jim started growing this horrible grey beard. We urge Jim to shave it off ASAP- nothing good is likely to happen in his life until he does!

Photo: Instagram

