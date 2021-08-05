Margot Robbie Doesn’t Need Blonde Hair To Be A Bombshell

Margot Robbie has been the “hot blonde” in Hollywood for quite awhile now, but she has no fear of going back to her natural color. Fans mobbed her for autographs at the Suicide Squad 2 premier this week – her platinum blond character Harley Quinn, described as “a criminal psychiatrist turned homicidal moll” has appeared in 3 movies so far. In this latest version, Harley is “dating” and, of course, looking for love in all the wrong places. Margot’s hair won’t be brown for long- she’s set to do a live-action Barbie film written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

