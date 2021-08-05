Kris Jenner – Or A Facsimile?

We weren’t surprised to see Kris Jenner promoting some item she’s involved with on Instagram. It’s a Getsafely cleaning product that she claims “smells great and actually works.” What DID surprise us is the extent of photoshopping in the photo! Looks like the Kardashians have become the leading experts in image altering, and it’s getting out of hand. Kris actually looks less like a human, and more like a cartoon character standing in Bed Bath & Beyond!

Photo: Instagram

