The Tragedy Of Woody Allen

Every time we see a photo of 85 year old Woody Allen, it makes us sad. The documentary Allen v Farrow seemed to seal his fate and we’re not entirely sure it was fair. This is a man who LIVED to make movies. And for the most part, we really enjoyed them. We are still not sure he was guilty of inappropriately touching his adopted daughter Dylan, when she was 7. Certainly Mia Farrow was highly motivated to enhance this claim. It’s strange that when this story surfaced, NO OTHER people came forward with similar claims against Woody. A child molester who does it only once is rare indeed. So far, Woody has not been given the opportunities to make films in Europe that Roman Polanski enjoys- and Polanski admitted he had sex with a 13 year old. Such a sad situation…

