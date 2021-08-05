Rolling Stones No Filter Tour: One Man Out

The Rolling Stones have been itching to resume their covid cancelled USA No Filter tour, but according to Roger Friedman, it turns out they’re going to be missing one man. Drummer Charlie Watts, 80, had some sort of surgical procedure that was described as successful. BUT his doctors decided he needs more rest and recuperation. Watts asked his friend Steve Jordan to play drums for him on the tour – Jordan says he’ll be happy to give up his seat at the drums as soon as Charlie recovers.

