Olivia Jade Giannulli Hopes Dancing With The Stars Will Make People Like Her Again

Looks like Olivia Jade Giannulli plans to arrive at Dancing with the Stars rehearsals every day wearing a full coverage face-mask. Is that to get MORE attention or is she covering up a skin problem? Either way, it IS odd to see someone being rewarded for criminal activity. As you know, her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli served time in prison for paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into USC. Ironically, Olivia never WANTED to attend USC – she prefers her social media activities on Instagram and YouTube. So instead of USC, Olivia was invited to join the always popular Dancing with the Stars this season -she hopes to increase her online following and maybe even get some of her sponsors back.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results