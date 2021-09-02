Machine Gun Kelly Is Directing A Movie

Machine Gun Kelly is not just filming another music video in Hollywood – it’s actually a movie called Good Mourning with a U that MGK and his buddy Mod Sun co-wrote (?) and are directing together. Right now the guys working on the project seem enthralled by that futuristic blue McLaren. That’s Mod-Sun with the green hair, and the guy in the red jacket with blond hair like Kelly, is Pete Davidson, who’s also in the movie, along with singer/actress Becky G.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results