The Only Comprehensive List You Need For The Very Best Labor Day Sales

This upcoming long weekend demands one thing: shopping. With the extra day off (and extra tie to relax on the couch) it’s the perfect time to take advantage of the steep discounts and save more than a little $$ on our favorite brands. From bedding and mattresses to sex toys and beauty, the limit simply does not exist for the wide array of products currently on sale right now. Just like every major shopping holiday, perusing through the virtual aisles of Target, Walmart, and more to find the best deals can be exhausting. (And you do enough work already!) So sit back, chill out because we did all the heavy lifting for you. The very best Labor Day has to offer is right here in one place. Oh, and don’t forget to save and refresh this article in the coming days either: The closer the weekend gets, the more sales pop up. We’ll keep you updated on all of them — and trust us, you wouldn’t want to miss it.

Best Labor Day Sales Quick Links

Saatva: $200 off your total mattress purchase of $950 or more with free white glove delivery

Buffy: $50 off all orders worth $300+ with code SHORETHING

Brooklinen: 15% off site-wide

Slumber Cloud: Up to 30% off site-wide

Reebok: 40% off site-wide with code BTS

Frankies Bikinis: 25% off site-wide with code WEEKEND

Lelo: Up to 25% off select sex toys

Ella Paradis: Up to 75% off select sex toys with the code FUN

Dyson: Up to $100 off select vacuums

Our Place: Daily deals

Burrow: Up to $700 off with code LDW21

Wayfair: Up to 70% off select pieces

Lookfantastic: Up to 50% off select products

Ulta Beaty: 50% off daily deals

DashDividers_1_500x100

Best Labor Day Mattress Sales

$200 off a $950+ mattress order at Saatva

Starting today through September 6, get $200 off your total mattress purchase of $950 or more. Plus, get free white glove delivery.

$350 off Purple Mattress + Bundle

From now through September 14, get up to $350 off Purple Hybrid Premier Mattress or Purple Hybrid Mattress with selected bundle picks. Plus, get 10% off select bedding, pillows, and cushion bundles — No promo code required.

$100 off Mattresses at Airweave

Get $100 off mattresses and toppers made with airfiber technology from Airweave using the promo code STAYCOOL100.

DashDividers_1_500x100

Best Labor Day Bedding Sales

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results