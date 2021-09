We were VERY surprised when a commercial came on last night and it was Brad Pitt selling an Italian De’Longhi coffee machine. The ad was beautifully shot – showed Brad on his motorcycle out buying coffee beans and then at home enjoying his cappuccino. It had the expensive quality of a Brad Pitt movie and he looked great. We assume he was inspired by his pal George Clooney’s coffee ads- they didn’t do HIS career any harm.

Photo: De’Longhi

