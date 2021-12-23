How Tiny Is Offset?

Cardi B’s husband Offset made a big mistake posing for this photo with G-Eazy at his birthday bash because he looks SO short! Looks like they are both contemplating the dollar bill on the ground – who’s gonna pick it up? Offset claims to be 5’9 and G-Eazy is around 6’3”, in case you’re wondering. G-Eazy was a guest at Offset’s 30th birthday party at Sneakertopia (a pop-up Sneaker museum in LA) Cardi gave her hubby a 2 million dollar check for his birthday – does she assume he will spend it on HER?

