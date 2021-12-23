10 Years of Don 2: Farhan Akhtar says only Shah Rukh Khan can make a movie like Don look ‘cool’, misses Om Puri

Farhan Akhtar’s Don 2 completed its 10th anniversary on Thursday and to mark the occasion, the director took to Instagram to share a memo about the film. He also shared a scene of the film featuring Shah Rukh Khan’s Don. He wrote, “10 years since Don cruised back onto screen and gave bad guys a lesson in how to be the baddest of them all.”

Farhan added that he “absolutely loved making this film,” especially the opening sequence. The Dil Chahta Hai director thanked the cast, crew, action team, production and post-production team and various collaborators they had on the film. He also added, “Miss you Om-ji” in memory of late actor Om Puri.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Don 2 was Farhan Akhtar’s last directorial venture. The actor-director, since then, has only focused on his acting, singing and production undertakings under Excel Entertainment. Good news is that Farhan is all set to return as a director with Jee Le Zaraa which features a major staircase of Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film which is based on the road trip was announced on the 20th anniversary of his production company in August.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results