Ricky Martin Is Now The Father Of Four

We didn’t realize how much Ricky Martin loves kids! We remember thinking “how nice” around 13 years ago when Ricky became the father of twins (Matteo and Valentino) via surrogate. He seemed to put his booming career on the back burner and spent most of his time raising the boys. In 2018 Ricky married his painter boyfriend Jwan Yosef and they’ve all been living together happily ever since. We did not realize that Ricky and Jwan quietly added two more kids to their family – three year old Lucia (above) and two year old Renn. Ricky calls Lucia “daddy’s little girl” and they celebrated both of their birthdays on December 24th.

Photo: Instagram – Ricky and Lucia on the beach in Puerto Rico

