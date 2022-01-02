Dr Dre Doesn’t Know How Lucky He Is

We’ve always marveled at the fact that Dr Dre evolved from gangsta rapper in NWA to clever and hugely successful businessman. He was as rough as they come, and considering all the accusations he had of abusing women, he would probably be in #MeToo prison by now if he hadn’t gotten married to Nicole Young in 1996. We can never forgive him for horrifically assaulting a female TV host (and bragging about it) in 1991 because he didn’t like something she said on her show. Dre could NOT have been easy to live with. Young filed for divorce in June 2020 and the battle for his money began. Lucky for Dre, he was smart enough to get a prenup and they just settled- Nicole gets a flat 100 million dollars and that leaves Dre with around 720 million. She worked hard for that money…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results