Thanks To Aaron Sorkin, We No Longer Love Lucy

Finally got around to seeing Being the Ricardos and now we understand why the reviews are so varied. It’s all the fault of writer/director Aaron Sorkin. There’s no doubt he’s an intelligent and skillful writer, BUT he lacks empathy, and like most male writers, should NOT be writing female characters. His female characters behave and speak just like men and other women cannot identify with them. Nicole Kidman’s Lucy was impossible to even LIKE, much less love. (Was anybody else bothered by Lucy using the F word so frequently? in 1952, yet!) The film revealed NOTHING about her personality or private life that would make viewers connect with her. The actors in the film did a valiant job, especially with the lines they were given. Sorkin also jammed too many storylines and incidents into “one week” of Lucy and Desi’s life.The film not only made us not love Lucy but it made us wonder if Lucie Arnaz, who approved this film, suffered during her childhood and wanted to punish her mother with this…

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results