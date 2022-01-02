Kevin Hart Passes For Expert On The Ski Slopes

Who is the LAST person you’d expect to find skiing in Aspen over the holidays? We have to go with Kevin Hart. We can imagine him making a movie there and getting into all kinds of trouble on the slopes, but he surprised us by spending the holidays there with his four kids and his wife Eniko. We saw photos of Kevin riding the ski lift and watching his kids take skiing lessons, but we haven’t seen him actually ski, so we can’t judge his skill level. He’s nattily dressed for the occasion, however in a $2000 Moncler puffy jacket.

