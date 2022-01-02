Travis Scott’s Perfect World Is Falling Apart

Just when it seemed that Travis Scott was successfully following in the Kardashian entrepreneurial footsteps, Astroworld happened. The November concert tragedy left ten people dead and hundreds injured while rapper Travis Scott and the band played on. Even the Kardashians (his girlfriend is Kylie) can’t help him now – cancel culture has begun. The much-feared cancel culture has expanded from mainly sexual abuse to bad behavior of all kinds. Dior “indefinitely postponed” their Cactus Jack Dior line of products in partnership with Scott that was set to be launched next month. Nike nixed a sneaker collaboration with Scott and Anheuser-Busch discontinued their Cacti hard seltzer deal with Scott. Will McDonald’s be next? Travis is currently busy juggling dozens of Astroworld lawsuits- and probably begging Kris Jenner for advice…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA (Travis Scott brought the Cactus Jack Garden experience to Houston schoolkids)

