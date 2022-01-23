Rock Royalty Sons Invading The World Of Fashion

European menswear designers are using a lot of celebrity kids as models to liven up their shows and if they’re not on the runway, they are front row fixtures.Two regulars, above, are old pals Kailand Morris, 20, (he’s Stevie Wonder’s son) and Mick Jagger’s son Lucas Jagger, 22. Lucas’s mom is Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez– her affair with Mick Jagger broke up his marriage to Jerry Hall. Lucas is following in his model mom’s footsteps. Kailand (left) models too, but he also interned at Dior and is on his way to becoming a fashion designer. LOVE that zoot suit…

