Jason Momoa’s New Home

We were quite surprised when, after 16 years and two children together, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet split up. No divorce papers have been filed yet, but they announced the split on January 13, and apparently have gone their separate ways. Lisa is still living in their home with the kids, while 6’4” Jason has been camping out in his beloved Earthromer RV on a friend’s property. Jason loves the $750,000 (!) custom vehicle SO much that he drove it to the Aquaman premier in 2019.The tricked out RV features a California king-size bed and comes with every luxury – including a gun safe…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results