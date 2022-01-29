Another Murder In This New York Building

We have to admit we like the stars (Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short) of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building better than the actual story, but that’s enough to pull us back for another season. After a murder in their NY apartment building, the tenants get to know each other and join forces to solve the crime. There were funny moments in season 1, but the story seemed rather haphazard and the finale was puzzling. The producer promises that the new season of the comedy/mystery (it makes fun of TV crime shows) that just started filming, will tie up all the loose ends and satisfy viewers. The series is also drawing celebrity cameos- Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine, among others, are poking their noses into season 2.

