Kim K Has No Complaints About Kanye’s New Girlfriend

Julia Fox is still enjoying the whirlwind lifestyle of dating Kanye West – and she allows him to style her looks for all occasions. But Julia is young and pretty – Kanye wants her to look like a dominatrix. It must be fun for Julia to have a front row seat at the Schiaparelli fashion show in Paris, but her makeup and black leather outfit make her look hard as nails. Meanwhile, Kim seems to be RELIEVED that aspiring designer Kanye isn’t still dressing HER. She’s not jealous of Julia-she APPROVES- in fact she’s delighted that Kanye is keeping busy with Julia and not harassing her or complaining about her to the press. Kim hopes their relationship will last!

