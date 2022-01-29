Pharrell Williams: It Runs In The Family

While paparazzi at the Kenzo menswear show in Paris were focused on Kanye West and Julia Fox in their denim outfits, we zeroed in on THIS denim family. Pharrell Williams never disappoints with his style, but it’s rare to find a whole family that looks good. Pharrell and his wife Helen Lasichanh have always had their separate but equally fashionable looks and it turns out their son Rocket inherited his parents’ love of subtle but stylish dressing. The family is not often photographed together because Helen likes to keep their lives private. SO private that she gave birth to triplets in 2017, and we STILL don’t know the sex or names of the kids!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results