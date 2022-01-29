Freedom convoy keeps on rolling to Ottawa concerned About extremist

A key player behind the convoy travelling to Ottawa to protest a vaccine mandate for truckers is distancing her movement from the increasingly extremist rhetoric online being associated with the protest and asking members of the convoy to report any extreme behaviour to police.

A￼ddressing her Facebook followers in a video posted on the Freedom Convoy 2022 Facebook page, Tamara Lich said the convoy is expected to arrive at Parliament Hill in Ottawa over the weekend to protest what she calls infringements of personal liberty caused by public health orders.

"If you see participants along the way that are misbehaving, acting aggressively in any way or inciting any type of violence or hatred, please take down the truck number and their licence plate number so that we can forward that to the police," she said.

Since the convoy of trucks and other vehicles left B.C. and began snaking its way to Ottawa, extremists and fringe groups have taken to social media to encourage their followers to descend on the capital when the convoy arrives, calling on them to destroy property and threaten elected officials.

The convoy it’s been escorted my police with large crowds lined up cheering as they go through towns and cities. They have crossed the Ontario border and expect to be in Ottawa Friday. This is going to be the largest protest Ottawa has ever seen with trucks joining along the way and from the USA. No other Canadian Prime Minister has experienced I protest like this. Conservatives Calling on Justin Trudeau to rethink his policies.