Kid Rock And His Misplaced Machismo

It will be interesting to see how Kid Rock’s Bad Reputation tour 2022 pans out since he announced that he won’t perform at any venues that require vaccinations or masks. His tour starts April 6 and runs to June 15. He assured fans that they will get refunds if the venues still have Covid mandates by the dates of his scheduled concerts. He’s making a big deal out of his macho anti-vax posturing, but if the rest of us are careful, Covid might have subsided and mandates be dropped by his start date- or he will lose a lot of money. Uncooperative Buffalo and Toronto already backed OFF the tour list and most of Rock’s concerts are in small towns in the South and Midwest, so he might get lucky. But he’s still obnoxious.

Photo: Instagram

