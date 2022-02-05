Gene Simmons’ Harsh Dose Of Reality

It was a little over a year ago that Gene Simmons made the ponderous announcement that he and his wife Shannon Tweed were leaving California. His main gripe seemed to be that the tax rates were “unacceptable,” but he also complained about earthquakes, traffic, fires, and even pesky tour busses. He decided to leave this “uninhabitable” state and move to tax-friendly Nevada. He packed up, sold his Beverly Hills house, and bought a place in Lake Tahoe. Around that time he had a gallery showing of his art at The Venetian in Las Vegas. We’re not sure if his art sold well, but before we knew it, Gene was MOANING about the desert heat. Before Christmas, Gene and Shannon quietly moved back to a gorgeous architectural home in Bel-Air. So much for “uninhabitable” California…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results