Ben Affleck Pampers His Fur Babies

While Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul had the nerve to go out to a business dinner without her this weekend, we were more fascinated by Ben Affleck’s home maintenance habits. Every week around the same time his Pacific Palisades neighbors see this funny little car parked in front of his house. It features a dog sitting on a toilet reading a newspaper and a big sign that says POOP 911. Ben has dogs, and once a week this pet waste removal company comes (in uniform!) and cleans up all the dog poop in his backyard for a nominal fee. (This is not just an LA thing- their services are offered in 30 states.) Ben has better things to do with his time…

Photo: Poop911

