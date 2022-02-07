Whatever Happened To Redmond O’Neal?

We happened to see a photo of Ryan O’Neal limping in Beverly Hills and suddenly realized we’d heard nothing about what was going on with his son with Farrah Fawcett – Redmond O’Neal. (Farrah died in 2009) It’s a sad story. Redmond had a tumultuous life of drugs, rehab, and arrests, starting in his teens. In 2018, he was arrested for a violent crime spree – he robbed a 7-Eleven at knifepoint and stabbed five random people who made eye contact with him on the street. In 2019 he was dubbed “incompetent to stand trial” and transferred to the state mental hospital in Norwalk, where he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and antisocial personality disorder. He’s 37 now and his future looks uncertain…

Photo: LAPD

