Cardi B And Offset: A Match Made In Heaven?

Cardi B and Offset have the same taste in jewelry and often wear each other’s diamonds. We are particularly amused by the accessories they wore to Drake’s Super Bowl party. Cardi is flashing a diamond Playboy bunny on her diamond chain because she has been named the first ever Playboy Creative Director and will be contributing to a new platform called CENTERFOLD. Playboy says she is ”the embodiment of the Playboy brand.” Offset, on the other hand, is wearing a diamond Jesus head under his Thom Browne sweater – perhaps because he has been arrested a number of times and served time in prison on gun and drug charges.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

