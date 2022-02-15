Kelly Osbourne : Friendship Turned To Love

Little did we know that Kelly Osbourne (who is 37 already- can you believe it?) quietly fell madly in love this year. She’s calling Slipknot musician Sid Wilson her “soulmate” and gushed that she’s “deeply in love” with him in a Valentines Day post on Instagram. Like Chelsea Handler, Kelly has known Sid for decades and their friendship evolved into love recently. He’s quite a character – also known as DJ Starscream, Sid, 45, provides horror-inspired sound effects for heavy-metal band Slipknot and long before Kanye thought of it, wore a gas mask or robot mask onstage. It’s a nice new Valentines Day romance…

Photo: Instagram

