Naomi Campbell And Her Mystery Baby

We always thought that model Naomi Campbell, 51, was an odd (and pretentious) character, and this magazine cover backs that up. British Vogue featured Naomi on their March cover with her 9 month old baby girl that NOBODY knew about! Naomi’s close friends admit that they knew she WANTED a baby, but were gobsmacked when she suddenly appeared with her little girl. In her interview inside the magazine, Naomi coyly refused to discuss where the baby came from. (She never appeared to be pregnant) She insisted the baby was not adopted – “she’s MY child!” Naomi also refused to name the biological father. We’re thinking she used a surrogate- but why is she being so weird and evasive with Vogue?

Photo: British Vogue

